Punjab agents peddle fake Canada ‘World Cup’ visas with job promises

Immigration agents are exploiting the FIFA World Cup to sell fraudulent Canada visa packages, some falsely promising visitors will be able to work in the country, prompting Canadian authorities to warn of five-year bans for document fraud. Canada will host 13 matches in Toronto and Vancouver between June 11 and 19 as co-host alongside the United States and Mexico. (AFP)

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said there is no special FIFA World Cup visa. “If you want to come to Canada to attend a FIFA World Cup 26 match as a fan, you’ll be entering Canada as a tourist,” the agency said. Visitors require either a standard visitor visa or an electronic travel authorisation (eTA).

The warning comes as unscrupulous agents, particularly in Punjab, are marketing packages that promise easy entry into Canada through the tournament. Canada will host 13 matches in Toronto and Vancouver between June 11 and 19 as co-host alongside the United States and Mexico.

A Chandigarh-based travel agent posted on Instagram in Punjabi: “This is a golden opportunity for those who have sought to settle in Canada for a long time.” The agent claimed Canada has announced a “new public policy that those who go to watch the FIFA World Cup will also be able to work on the visitor visa.” The country has done no such thing.

Multiple similar posts viewed by HT emphasise that no sponsors are required for attending World Cup matches, presenting the sporting tournament as providing a clear purpose of travel. The between-the-lines message is that people can visit Canada on the pretext of watching matches, and then go underground and stay on.

The reality is starkly different. Sure, Canada has a special visa for the tournament — but that’s restricted to FIFA employees and special invitees. Toronto Star reported that Canada’s special visa policy for the World Cup requires an official letter of invitation from FIFA and applies only to its employees and those working for its affiliates and subcontractors — not general visitors.

Those travelling to watch matches will have to apply for tourist visas.

But that hasn’t stopped unscrupulous agents from pitching the event as another vehicle for entry for those who want to live and work in Canada.

Toronto-based immigration consultant Kubeir Kamal warned: “Agents across the globe are now openly selling Canadian visitor visas under the pretext of attending FIFA World Cup matches. Mass visa fraud incoming, watch the floodgates burst open as thousands exploit this loophole.”

Kamal said agents are telling prospective clients it is easier to get a Canadian visa now without requiring a sponsor because the purpose of visit is to watch a FIFA match.

An IRCC spokesperson told Toronto Star that events such as FIFA tournaments are not an avenue to seek asylum. Visitors must respect the conditions of their stay, and those who overstay will face enforcement consequences.

The Canadian government explicitly warned: “Beware of immigration agents who promise entry to Canada for the FIFA World Cup 26. No one can guarantee you a visa or an eTA. Make sure all your documents are accurate, or you could risk a five-year ban.”

In Jalandhar, Kuljit Singh Hayer, president of the Punjab Travel Agents Association and owner of Universal Travels, said some agents are misguiding people.

“Canada has not come up with any dedicated visitor visa for the World Cup. Only those with a genuine and regular visitor visa can visit the country,” Hayer said.

He said the immigration business has slowed as countries including the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand have imposed strict restrictions. “In such a situation, mischievous agents have left no choice but to offer the FIFA World Cup to sell fake dreams to gullible people. The ground reality is that securing a Canadian visitor visa is a Herculean task these days. Only those with good travel history are provided visas.”

The 12 teams playing in Canada include Germany, Croatia and Belgium.