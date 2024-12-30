Dec 30, 2024 12:00 PM IST

As part of the Punjab bandh call, the protesting farmers have blocked Ambala-Chandigarh expressway at Dappar toll plaza on key Delhi-Chandigarh highway.

The agitators in large numbers gathered at the toll plaza falling under Gholu Majra village of Derabassi town of SAS Nagar (Mohali), as early as 7 am.

To avoid inconvenience to the commuters, the Ambala Police issued a traffic advisory for those travelling between Chandigarh-Delhi, Hisar-Chandigarh, Ambala-Chandigarh and vice versa.

The travelers have been advised to take alternate route via Panchkula, Barwala, Mullana, Yamunanagar, Radaur, Ladwa and NH-44 at Pipli or Panchkula, Barwala, Mullana, Yamunanagar, Radaur, Ladwa, Indri and NH-44 at Karnal.