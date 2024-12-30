Punjab Bandh LIVE updates: 221 trains affected, roads blocked as farmers intensify stir
Punjab Bandh LIVE updates: Farmers blocked roads at many places across Punjab on Monday as part of their bandh call, affecting the commuter traffic in several areas. A call for a shutdown was given last week by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha over the Centre not accepting the demands of protesting farmers....Read More
Punjab Bandh| Key points
- The Railways has cancelled or resheduled over 200 trains due to the Punjab Bandh call. These include flagships like Vande Bharat and Shatabdi.
- The bandh will be observed from 7 am to 4 pm. However, emergency services will remain operational.
- Farmer leaders also said that some things have been kept out of the bandh like anyone travelling to the airport to catch a flight or anyone going to attend a job interview, or anyone needs to attend a wedding.
- Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's hunger strike entered its 35th day on Monday. Dallewal has so far refused medical treatment.
Punjab bandh today live: Road traffic hit in several places, grain markets shut
Farmers have blocked traffic at several places across the state as part of their Punjab Bandh hampering commuter traffic at large. Grain markets were shut in several places.
Punjab bandh today live: Petrol pumps, liquor shops open in Patiala
According to a report from ABP Sanjha, petrol pumps and liquor shops were seen open in Patiala.
Punjab bandh today live: Chandigarh remains unimpacted
According to reports from the local media, no impact of the Punjab Bandh call was seen in Chandigarh. The rural areas of Punjab are the ones that are mostly affected.
Punjab bandh today live: Ambala-Chandigarh e-way blocked at Dappar toll, route diverted
As part of the Punjab bandh call, the protesting farmers have blocked Ambala-Chandigarh expressway at Dappar toll plaza on key Delhi-Chandigarh highway.
The agitators in large numbers gathered at the toll plaza falling under Gholu Majra village of Derabassi town of SAS Nagar (Mohali), as early as 7 am.
To avoid inconvenience to the commuters, the Ambala Police issued a traffic advisory for those travelling between Chandigarh-Delhi, Hisar-Chandigarh, Ambala-Chandigarh and vice versa.
The travelers have been advised to take alternate route via Panchkula, Barwala, Mullana, Yamunanagar, Radaur, Ladwa and NH-44 at Pipli or Panchkula, Barwala, Mullana, Yamunanagar, Radaur, Ladwa, Indri and NH-44 at Karnal.
Punjab bandh today live: Main markets closed in all districts of Punjab
The members of farmer unions have blocked railways tracks, national and state highways at several places in the region. The main markets were also closed in all the districts. Meanwhile, the public and private buses also remained non functional.
Punjab bandh today live: PRTC employees block road in solidarity with the farmers
Employees of the state-run PRTC, in solidarity with farmers, have suspended bus services while blocking Chandigarh road at Banda Singh Bahadur Chowk in Samana.
Punjab bandh today live: No support to the shutdown call in Baba Bakala
According to PTC News, the call for Punjab Bandh has failed to garner support in Baba Bakala in the Amritsar district with businesses running as usual.
Punjab bandh today live: Blockades installed at Landra Chowk in Mohali Chuni, Banur, Kharar
Protesting farmers have installed blockades at Landra Chowk in Mohali. Similar blockades have also been installed in Banur, Kharar, according to PTC News.
Punjab bandh today live: Langar set up in Amritsar for protesting farmers
Langar has been set up at Amritsar's Golden Gate to prepare food for protesting farmers, who have called for a state-wide shutdown today.
Punjab bandh today live: Scenes from Bathinda during the ongoing shutdown
Punjab bandh today live: No milk or vegetables supply till the end of the shutdown at 4 pm
There will also be no supply of milk, fruits, and vegetables until the protest ends on Monday evening as several trade organisations lent their support to the bandh.
Punjab bandh today live: What all is closed in Punjab today due to the shutdown call by the farmers?
Rail movement and road traffic will be closed on 30 December.
In support of the farmers' Bandh call, bus services in Punjab will remain suspended on Monday.
While the state bus services will be shut for four hours, from 10 AM to 2 PM, , the private bus operators have announced their full support, thus declaring the suspension of services across the state from 7 AM to 4 PM.
Punjab bandh today live: What are the demands of the protesting farmers?
Besides a legal guarantee on the MSP for crops, the farmers are demanding a debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in the electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
Reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21 are also part of their demands.
Punjab bandh today live: Will there be a complete bandh?
Punjab Bandh Today live : There will be a complete bandh on December 30, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said. However, emergency services will remain operational. “Besides, anyone travelling to the airport to catch a flight or anyone going to attend a job interview, or anyone having a marriage function... all these things have been kept out of our bandh call," Pander said.
Punjab bandh today live: Over 200 trains have been cancelled by the Indian railways
In view of the Punjab bandh today, the Indian Railways has cancelled over 200 trains plying on various routes in the state, including Vande Bharat and Shatabdi.