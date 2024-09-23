Punjab cabinet reshuffle: 5 AAP MLAs take oath as ministers in Bhagwant Mann's government

The Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government on Monday, in a significant cabinet reshuffle, inducted five Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs as ministers at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers during the swearing-in ceremony. Five AAP MLAs inducted into the Punjab Cabinet on Monday (ANI)

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, among other AAP leaders and ministers, were present at the ceremony. All the new ministers took their oath in Punjabi.

Those sworn in as ministers included Hardeep Singh Mundian, Barinder Kumar Goyal, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Dr Ravjot Singh and Mohinder Bhagat. Among the new inductees, three were from the Malwa region and two from the Doaba region.

Currently, the strength of the Mann-led Cabinet is 15, including the chief minister. There can be a maximum of 18 ministers in the Cabinet. Notably, this marks the fourth cabinet reshuffle in the Punjab government formed by AAP less than three years ago.

Earlier, four ministers -- Chetan Singh Jouramajra (public relations, defence services and horticulture), Anmol Gagan Maan (tourism and investment promotion), Balkar Singh (local government and parliamentary affairs) and Bram Shanker Jimpa (revenue) -- were dropped from the Mann Cabinet.

The reshuffling of the Punjab cabinet came days after AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal was released from Tihar Jail after Supreme Court granted him bail in the Delhi excise policy case. However, Kejriwal resigned as the chief minister of Delhi after his release.

AAP leader Atishi took charge as the Delhi CM after Kejriwal's resignation. Meanwhile, the AAP convener is leading the party campaign in Haryana for the upcoming assembly elections, where the Aam Aadmi Party is contesting on all 90 seats.

Talking to reporters at the CM's office after taking charge, Atishi referred to the Hindu epic Ramayana and said her situation was like that of Lord Ram's brother Bharat who had to rule Ayodhya after Lord Ram went into exile for 14 years.

Leaving Arvind Kejriwal's chair empty, Atishi said, “The chair of the chief minister of Delhi belongs to him (Kejriwal). Till then, this chair (pointing towards the chair next to her) will remain in this room, waiting for him.”

(With inputs from PTI)