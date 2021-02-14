Punjab civic poll: Voting hours, candidates, result day and all the other things you need to know
The voters in Punjab will exercise their franchise to elect their representatives in the municipal corporations in the state on Sunday.
The state election commission has made special security arrangements for the voting, which will take place from 8 am to 4 pm.
The results will be announced on February 17.
Here's everything you need to know for Punjab civic polls:
- The voting will be held in eight municipal corporations - Abohar, Bathinda, Batala, Kapurthala, Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Moga - and 109 municipal councils.
- In these elections, 50 per cent of seats have been reserved for women.
- A total of 9,222 candidates are in the fray for 2,302 wards. Out of the total candidates, 2,832 are contesting as independents, 2,037 are of the ruling Congress and 1,569 of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are other major parties in the fray.
- The state election commission has set up 4,102 polling stations and out of which, 1,708 have been declared as sensitive and 861 as hypersensitive. The pollling body has also announced February 14 and 17 as dry days.
- Around 7,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been deployed for voting, it further said.
- There are 20,49,777 male, 18,65,354 female and 149 transgender voters, totalling 39,15,280 registered voters in the state of Punjab for the civic elections, according to data released by the state election commission.
- The SAD and BJP are fighting these elections separately after the former walked out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the farm laws issue last year.
- The protests have entered its 80th day on Sunday and neither the government nor the farmers' unions representatives have arrived at a solution despite several rounds of discussions.
- The statement comes amid farmers' protests across Delhi borders for nearly 3 months over the three new laws, which they say favour big corporations
- Seeking to be heard as a representative body of Muslims, the board has emphasised that since personal laws could not be tested on the anvil of Articles 14 (right to equality), 21 (right to life) or any other constitutional provision, the court could not issue judicial orders in this regard.
- The two were arrested between Monday and Tuesday from near Karnal Bypass in Haryana and Punjab's Hoshiarpur, respectively.
- J&K has been a top priority of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government since it came to power at the Centre in 2014, Shah said. He added that devolution of power took place there after the government nullified Article 370, which granted special privileges to the erstwhile state, and said the move will hurt dynastic politics.
- The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, hopes that authorities in Pakistan, where Azhar and his aides are believed to be hiding, will honour the red notices and take action against the terror masterminds.
