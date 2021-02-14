IND USA
Election officials check Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at a distribution centre in Amritsar on Saturday, ahead of municipal elections in Punjab.(AFP Photo)
india news

Punjab civic poll: Voting hours, candidates, result day and all the other things you need to know

The state election commission has set up 4,102 polling stations and out of which, 1,708 have been declared as sensitive.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:21 AM IST

The voters in Punjab will exercise their franchise to elect their representatives in the municipal corporations in the state on Sunday.

The state election commission has made special security arrangements for the voting, which will take place from 8 am to 4 pm.

The results will be announced on February 17.

Here's everything you need to know for Punjab civic polls:

  • The voting will be held in eight municipal corporations - Abohar, Bathinda, Batala, Kapurthala, Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Moga - and 109 municipal councils.
  • In these elections, 50 per cent of seats have been reserved for women.
  • A total of 9,222 candidates are in the fray for 2,302 wards. Out of the total candidates, 2,832 are contesting as independents, 2,037 are of the ruling Congress and 1,569 of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are other major parties in the fray.
  • The state election commission has set up 4,102 polling stations and out of which, 1,708 have been declared as sensitive and 861 as hypersensitive. The pollling body has also announced February 14 and 17 as dry days.
  • Around 7,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been deployed for voting, it further said.
  • There are 20,49,777 male, 18,65,354 female and 149 transgender voters, totalling 39,15,280 registered voters in the state of Punjab for the civic elections, according to data released by the state election commission.
  • The SAD and BJP are fighting these elections separately after the former walked out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the farm laws issue last year.
