Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to hold all-party meeting over farmers' stir today, SAD to send 3-member panel
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has called an all-party meeting on Tuesday to discuss the farmers' agitation against agricultural laws in the light of the recent developments in the national capital.
The meeting is expected to take place at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh.
The chief minister tweeted late on Monday that the Punjab government has arranged a team of 70 lawyers for farmers who have been booked by the police after Republic Day violence.
"Punjab Government has already arranged a team of 70 lawyers in Delhi to ensure quick legal recourse to farmers booked by the Delhi police. I will personally take up the issue of missing farmers with MHA & ensure these persons reach home safely. For assistance call 112," Singh said on Twitter.
Announcing the all-party meeting on January 31, Singh had said that "all political parties must come together in this time of crisis".
Sukhbir Singh Badal has formed a three-member committee to represent Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) at the all-party meeting. The committee includes Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, and Daljit Singh Cheema, according to a party press release.
"Farmers are out on the streets putting their lives at stake. Lakhs of farmers have lost their lives and the Centre is not talking about it, not doing justice. If farmers can sit for days in the open and protest in this bitter cold, can the Prime Minister not go there and meet them. Can his ministers not visit the farmers, talk to them and make a decision?" Badal said on Monday.
"The farmers of this nation do not want these laws. Not one farmer organisation has come in support of these laws," he asserted.
Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the farm legislations - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Widespread rain, thunderstorms likely over NW, central and east India from Feb 3-5, warns IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to hold all-party meeting over farmers' stir today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir LIVE: PIL filed in Delhi HC over Republic Day violence
Farmers announce ‘chakka jam’ on Feb 6
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decade after scam, Odisha imposes penalty of ₹2056 cr for illegal mining
- This is the biggest ever penalty on any mining company after the mining scam broke out a decade ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Highways to welfare funds: 4 poll-bound states get infra boost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will the Budget alleviate distress?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Long term finance and a bigger playing field for private sector to lead infra push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers, villages at heart of budget: PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How the fiscal math changed during and after the pandemic?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What does the budget do to boost growth?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court recalls 2019 order on employee pension
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala may fight EC move on poll symbol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter temporarily blocks 250 handles amid farm stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naresh Tikait's son says 'will fight till last breath for farmers' honour'
- Gaurav Tikait called upon farmers to support the movement, rising above caste and community, “because farmers have no caste”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox