Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann wants big ‘fatwa’ for Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said if people vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on May 25, he won't have to go back to jail. Accompanied by Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal was holding a roadshow in Moti Nagar and Uttam Nagar area in support of AAP candidates in the Lok Sabha elections. New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a road show for Lok Sabha elections, at Moti Nagar in New Delhi, Sunday, May 12, 2024.(PTI)

"They (BJP) are saying that after 20 days, I have to go back to jail after 20 days. But if you choose jhadu (AAP's symbol), I won't have to go back to jail," the chief minister said. “You have the power.”

Bhagwant Mann made a similar appeal to the voters of Delhi calling for a big mandate in the ongoing general elections.

“You all have to vote on May 25. If you give such a big 'fatwa' then Kejriwal Sahab will not have to go to jail again. BJP's government is not going to be formed. AAP and INDIA alliance are coming to power,” Mann asserted during the roadshow.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal – who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy – till June 1 to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

"They sent me to jail because I worked for you. The BJP does not want that work of Delhi people are done," he said.

He alleged that his insulin injections were stopped for 15 days inside Tihar jail.

"If I went back to jail, the BJP would stop your work, free electricity, degrade schools and shut down hospitals and Mohalla Clinics," he charged.

The 21-day bail order restricts Kejriwal from visiting his office or the Delhi Secretariat and sign any official file, unless absolutely necessary which will require Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena's sanction.

Delhi will vote on all 7 Parliamentary seats on May 25.