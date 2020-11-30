Punjab CM lays foundation stones of development projects at Sultanpur Lodhi on Gurupurab

india

On the occasion of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Punjab Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday laid the foundation stones of development projects at Sultanpur Lodhi, as per an official statement.

The Chief minister also paid his respect at Sri Ber Sahib Gurudwara in Sultanpur Lodhi.

In a tweet, Singh said: “At Gurdwara Sri Ber Sahib to pay respects to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on Guru Sahib’s 551st Prakash Purb. Prayed for Sarbat da Bhala...May Waheguru bless us all with peace and prosperity. #GuruNanakDevJi.”

Happy to share that today we have dedicated a number of projects in Sultanpur Lodhi to #PrakashPurb including a Solar Power Plant, Smart Anganwadi Centre, Sr Sec Boys School & Sewage treatment plants. pic.twitter.com/Yldu0JdpPA — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 30, 2020

With Covid-19 protocols in place, devotees offered prayers at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar on the occasion of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev today.People along with their families offered prayers and lightened candles in the temple premises. Golden Temple has been illuminated with elaborate lights.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with much joy and fervour throughout the country and different parts of the world on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. It is also marked as Kartik Poornima.