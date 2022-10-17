Punjab Cong chief slams Kejriwal for comparing Sisodia, Jain with Bhagat Singh: 'Not right...'

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday slammed Delhi chief minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal for comparing party leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain with freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Terming it 'unfortunate', Warring said 'it is not right to compare anyone with the freedom fighter'.

"No individual can ever match the sacrifice and commitment of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Ji. At the young age of 23, He gave his life for the motherland. Comparison of corruption accused Satyendar Jain & Manish Sisodia with Bhagat Singh Ji by Arvind Kejriwal is unfortunate," Warring tweeted.

Comparison of corruption accused Satinder Jain & @msisodia with Bhagat Singh Ji by @ArvindKejriwal is unfortunate. pic.twitter.com/3RsJRA513a — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) October 17, 2022

Speaking to the media, he also said, "Sisodia saab can be a good person. Kejriwal saab can be a good person, Mann saab can be a good person. But it is not right to compare anyone with Bhagat Singh."

Kejriwal's declaration comes after the Central Bureau of Investigation summoned Sisodia - who is Delhi deputy chief minister and the education minister for the national capital region - in connection with the excise policy case. "Prison bars and the threat of noose could never deter the spirit of Bhagat Singh. This is the second fight for freedom. Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are today’s Bhagat Singh," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira has also sought an apology from the AAP convenor.

"We demand an unconditional apology from @ArvindKejriwalfor insulting Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji and other martyrs by equating him to tainted & corrupt leaders like Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia who're only 'looting' India while Bhagat Singh ji laid down his life for India,” Khaira tweeted.