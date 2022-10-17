Home / Cities / Delhi News / Kejriwal trains gun at L-G as DCW chief's house attacked, two cars vandalised

Kejriwal trains gun at L-G as DCW chief's house attacked, two cars vandalised

Updated on Oct 17, 2022 12:06 PM IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the law and order situation has worsened in the national capital.

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal shared pictures of vadalized cars, saying “some attacker entered my house and he attacked.”
ByHT News Desk

Hours after Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal alleged that her house was attacked on Monday morning, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the law and order situation has worsened in the national capital. He also appeared to be following up his deputy Manish Sisodia's letter to L-G VK Saxena in which the AAP leader had urged him to take cognisance of his constitutional duty of maintaining public order.

“The law and order situation in Delhi has become very bad in the last few months. Even the chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women is not safe…I hope that LG Sahib will also give some time to fix the law and order situation,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier today, Maliwal shared pictures of vadalized cars, saying “some attacker entered my house and he attacked.”

“Me and my mother's car was vandalized badly and tried to enter the house. Thankfully my mother and I were not at home, otherwise I don't know what would have happened! Whatever you do, I will not be afraid,” she said, adding that she was going to file a complaint with Delhi Police.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi confirmed the incident and said, “We have found the culprit and he is with us. Further information will be shared soon.”

On Sunday, Sisodia said in the letter to L-G that the crime graph in the city has increased and it seems that Delhi has become the capital of crime.

"The constitution has given the responsibility to maintain law and order in Delhi to you (LG) and the police directly reports to you. I request you to kindly pay some attention towards this," Sisodia said in the letter.

"If you dedicate some time in streamlining the deteriorating law and order situation in the city then it will benefit the general public of Delhi," he added.

(With inputs from Bureau)

delhi ncr swati maliwal arvind kejriwal
