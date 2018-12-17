Punjab gangster confesses to Moga man’s murder on Facebook

A Punjab-based gangster has confessed to a murder on Facebook. Gangster Sukhpreet Singh alias Budha, linked to the Devinder Bambiha group, admitted to having carried out December 14 murder of Rajinder Kumar, alias Goga, of Manuke village in Nihal Singh Wala subdivision.

In a Facebook post, Budha claimed that he had taken revenge for the murder of Beant Singh, former Akali sarpanch of Manuke village, who, he alleged, was killed by Goga on April 5, 2017. However, the court had acquitted him of the charge on November 14 this year.

Budha’s post, uploaded on Saturday, adds that whoever caused harm to his group members would meet a similar fate. He also warned political leaders not to oppose ‘his candidates’ in the panchayat elections scheduled on December 30. SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said, “We have not arrested the gangster yet as investigation is still on.”

DSP Subaig Singh said, “The involvement of the gangster-group cannot be confirmed at this point of time. It might be a political gimmick to divert attention of people.”

On whether the police will take any action on the threat regarding the panchayat polls, the DSP added, “Police have not received complaints from anyone of having received any threats. There has been no demand of security, either.”

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 09:39 IST