Punjab govt increases pension for freedom fighters

Asserting that the Punjab government is committed to the welfare of the freedom fighters of Punjab and their legal heirs, Punjab Cabinet Minister, Om Parkash Soni announced the raise.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 20:49 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Asian News International
Punjab Cabinet Minister, Om Parkash Soni said that the freedom fighters and their legal heirs (sons/ daughters/ grandsons /grand-daughters) have been provided free bus travel facility in roadways/ Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) buses w.e.f 07-12-2020.
Punjab Cabinet Minister, Om Parkash Soni said that the freedom fighters and their legal heirs (sons/ daughters/ grandsons /grand-daughters) have been provided free bus travel facility in roadways/ Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) buses w.e.f 07-12-2020.(Harsimar Pal Singh Hindustan Times representative image)
         

Punjab Government has decided to increase the freedom fighter pension from Rs 7,500 per month to Rs 9,400 per month from April 1, 2021.

Asserting that the Punjab government is committed to the welfare of the freedom fighters of Punjab and their legal heirs, Punjab Cabinet Minister, Om Parkash Soni said: “The state government has decided to increase the freedom fighter pension from Rs 7,500 per month to Rs 9,400 per month w.e.f 01-04-2021.”

Soni said that the freedom fighters and their legal heirs (sons/ daughters/ grandsons /grand-daughters) have been provided free bus travel facility in roadways/ Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) buses w.e.f 07-12-2020.

“Earlier, this facility was admissible only to the Freedom Fighters themselves/ their widows/their unmarried and unemployed daughters”, he added.

