IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Punjab is defending & supporting gangster Mukhtar Ansari, UP govt tells SC
Mukhtar Ansari is lodged in district jail Rupnagar in Punjab since January 2019. (Photo HT)
Mukhtar Ansari is lodged in district jail Rupnagar in Punjab since January 2019. (Photo HT)
india news

Punjab is defending & supporting gangster Mukhtar Ansari, UP govt tells SC

  • Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, told a bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and R S Reddy that trial in several cases of heinous offences involving Ansari, a BSP MLA from Mau constituency, is held up in the state and Punjab government is “supporting a gangster”.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:01 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government told the Supreme Court on Monday that the Punjab government has "vociferously defended" gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who is in district jail Rupnagar in connection with an alleged extortion case, and he is “enjoying” in the prison there.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, told a bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and R S Reddy that trial in several cases of heinous offences involving Ansari, a BSP MLA from Mau constituency, is held up in the state and Punjab government is “supporting a gangster”.

“The state (Punjab) says Mukhtar Ansari is suffering from depression. Ansari says he belongs to a family of freedom fighter. The point is there are several cases of heinous offences lodged against him (in Uttar Pradesh). He is a gangster. He is happy in jail in Punjab," Mehta said, adding, "Why should state of Punjab support Mukhtar Ansari".

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Uttar Pradesh seeking a direction to state of Punjab and Rupnagar jail authority to immediately hand over the custody of Ansari to district jail Banda.

It has also sought a direction to transfer the criminal proceedings and trial in the extortion case in Punjab to the special court in Allahabad.

Ansari is lodged in district jail Rupnagar in Punjab since January 2019.

During the hearing conducted through video-conferencing, Mehta said, “Mukhtar Ansari is being vociferously defended by Punjab.”

“He is enjoying in Punjab jail. Serious cases of murder and other offences are being held up (in Uttar Pradesh). The state (of Punjab) is supporting a gangster,” Mehta said.

The counsel appearing for Ansari said that he has also filed a petition seeking transfer of case from Uttar Pradesh to Punjab and that plea should also be heard along with this matter.

The solicitor general said, “It is only a delay tactic. This is question of very serious significance. In one state, he is facing trial for serious offences”.

The bench said that it would hear the matter on February 24.

In its affidavit filed in the apex court, Punjab has referred to the medical condition of Ansari and said that he had been undergoing treatment at jail hospital as well as other hospitals from time to time since January 2019.

While referring to the medical condition and advice of doctors, it has said that custody of Ansari “could not be handed over to the state of Uttar Pradesh due to the specific advice of the medical officers/medical board/specialists” from time to time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mukhtar ansari punjab government up government supreme court tushar mehta
app
Close
A glacial broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers REUTERS(REUTERS)
A glacial broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers REUTERS(REUTERS)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: 26 bodies recovered in Tapovan so far, says DGP

ANI, Chamoli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:46 PM IST
  • "Final number of dead body recovered in Tapovan till 8 p.m. on 8th February is 26. 171 people still remain missing out of which around 35 are supposed to be in the Tunnel where rescue operation is still going on," the DGP Ashok Kumar tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TMC MP Mahua Moitra. (ANI)
TMC MP Mahua Moitra. (ANI)
india news

India facing an undeclared emergency, alleges TMC MP Mahua Moitra

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:45 PM IST
Slamming the Centre over he CAA, she said, "The Citizenship Amendment Act was passed in 2019 in this House on the pretext of granting citizenship to persecuted Hindus and other minorities in neighbouring countries."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Making his first significant move to emerge as a threat to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the polls due in March-April, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi visited Furfura Sharif on January 3 and held talks with Siddiqui for two hours. (PTI PHOTO).
Making his first significant move to emerge as a threat to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the polls due in March-April, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi visited Furfura Sharif on January 3 and held talks with Siddiqui for two hours. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Cong, CPI(M) tell Owaisi’s Bengal ally to dump AIMIM before seat-sharing talks

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:44 PM IST
  • Siddiqui, who has accused the TMC of not doing enough for the minority community and using it as a vote bank instead, launched the Indian Secular Front (ISF) on January 21 and offered the Congress and the Left parties to become its ally and share seats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A large banner of VK Sasikala at Krishna Priya's residence where she likely to stay after reaching Chennai. (ANI)
A large banner of VK Sasikala at Krishna Priya's residence where she likely to stay after reaching Chennai. (ANI)
india news

Sasikala ready to disrupt political equations, says party 'must work in unity'

By Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:47 PM IST
  • Sasikala left Bengaluru on Monday morning and received a rousing reception along the road route before she reached Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California.(REUTERS)
The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California.(REUTERS)
india news

Asked by govt to block 1,178 accounts, Twitter says tweets must continue to flow

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:27 PM IST
The fresh directions from the Centre have been issued under the Section 69 (A) of the IT Act that allows the government to take action against posts and accounts that may pose a threat to public order.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police said the victim died due to injuries sustained in the attack by villagers.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
Police said the victim died due to injuries sustained in the attack by villagers.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
india news

Man lynched by villagers in Assam over alleged illicit affair; 6 detained

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:26 PM IST
  • Police have detained six people including the son of the woman with whom the victim was allegedly in a relationship
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held by Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Amaravati on Monday. (ANI FILE PHOTO).
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held by Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Amaravati on Monday. (ANI FILE PHOTO).
india news

Jagan plans commercial, residential hubs in land allotted to UAE’s Lulu Group

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:26 PM IST
  • National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd (NBCC) and AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation submitted the details of the proposals to the chief minister stating that the commercial and residential complexes would fetch revenue of at least 1,450 crore net income to the government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California, US. (REUTERS)
The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California, US. (REUTERS)
india news

Read full text of Twitter's statement on govt order to block more accounts

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:41 PM IST
  • Twitter, asked by govt to block more accounts, says open exchange of information has a positive global impact
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the opposition party meeting at Parliament in New Delhi.(ANI Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the opposition party meeting at Parliament in New Delhi.(ANI Photo)
india news

Rahul Gandhi says Cong's 'Join Social Media' campaign will counter online hate

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:17 PM IST
The country needs non-violent warriors to fight for truth, compassion and harmony, Gandhi said in a video message that was streamed at the launch of the campaign.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Local MLA Khasim Vashum, Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar and DGP LM Khaute were also present at the gathering along with Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh. (PHOTO: DIPR Manipur)
Local MLA Khasim Vashum, Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar and DGP LM Khaute were also present at the gathering along with Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh. (PHOTO: DIPR Manipur)
india news

Manipur village bags 10 lakh reward for voluntarily destroying poppy plants

By Sobhapati Samom
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:03 PM IST
  • The cash reward was given to Peh (Paoyi) village authority for voluntarily destroying poppy plants grown in their village as part of the state government’s ‘War on Drugs’ campaign.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mukhtar Ansari is lodged in district jail Rupnagar in Punjab since January 2019. (Photo HT)
Mukhtar Ansari is lodged in district jail Rupnagar in Punjab since January 2019. (Photo HT)
india news

Punjab is defending & supporting gangster Mukhtar Ansari, UP govt tells SC

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:01 PM IST
  • Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, told a bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and R S Reddy that trial in several cases of heinous offences involving Ansari, a BSP MLA from Mau constituency, is held up in the state and Punjab government is “supporting a gangster”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.(ANI)
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: Kerala CM urges PM to reconsider ESZ notification

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:51 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Six of the inured policemen are still in hospital after the midnight attack by a mob.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
Six of the inured policemen are still in hospital after the midnight attack by a mob.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
india news

11 including 9 cops injured as mob attacks police station in Assam

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:47 PM IST
  • The violence erupted after the police brought the leader of a group which was creating a ruckus at a cultural function after getting drunk.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rich in biodiversity, the 344 sq km Wayanad wildlife sanctuary is a favourite habitat of elephants and tigers. (HT PHOTO)
Rich in biodiversity, the 344 sq km Wayanad wildlife sanctuary is a favourite habitat of elephants and tigers. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Kerala CM writes to PM Modi on ESZ notification, shutdown halts life in Wayanad

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:32 PM IST
  • Life came to a standstill in the district as shops, business establishments and offices remained closed and vehicles kept off the roads. The UDF said it will strengthen the stir if the draft notification was not withdrawn immediately.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women have been employed as officers in Indian Navy since 1992 wherein only three streams were available to them namely law, education and logistics.(PTI Photo)
Women have been employed as officers in Indian Navy since 1992 wherein only three streams were available to them namely law, education and logistics.(PTI Photo)
india news

Indian Navy employed the maximum percentage of women among three services

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:28 PM IST
  • In a written reply to a question, Minister of state for defence Shripad Naik said the number of women serving the Navy is 704 while the strength of men in the force is 10,108. The figure is in respect of women officers only as women are inducted at officer level at present.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP