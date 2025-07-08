Punjab ‘kurta-pajama king’ murder: 2 accused killed in crossfire after arrest, say police

Two men, accused of being accomplices in the high-profile killing of a trader, were “killed in crossfire” during recovery of the murder weapons on the outskirts of Abohar town in Punjab, police said on Tuesday. Sanjay Verma co-owned the fabric and tailoring shop New Wear Well in Abohar, in Punjab's Fazilka district.(HT File)

The murder of Sanjay Verma — a tailoring tycoon, known as ‘kurta-pajama king’ of the region — in a prominent merchant town in Punjab on Monday shocked traders across the state and raised significant questions in the political-administrative circles.

Verma was attacked when he was in his hatchback outside his clothing showroom, New Wear Well, at Bhagat Singh Chowk, considered the heart of Abohar town in Fazilka district. It was around 10 am, Monday, July 7. Three men arrived on a motorcycle and two of them opened fire at Verma, who died on the spot.

Eyewitnesses said they heard 7-8 shots. Police found four shells of bullets from two different guns.

Police on ‘crossfire’

The two men allegedly “killed during the crossfire” on Tuesday had driven the three assailants away in a car, aiding their escape, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Harmanbir Singh Gill said.

The DIG and other cops briefing the media about the alleged encounter in Abohar on Tuesday.(HT Photo)

“We had managed to arrest these two – Jaspreet and Ram Ratan – after quick investigation based on the CCTV footage and other clues. On Tuesday, on their cue, police took them to a jungle-like area (Panj) Pir Tibba (on the outskirts of Abohar). Some other criminals were there already, possibly to take away the guns used in the murder. They opened fire at our men,” the DIG said.

“In self-defence, our officers fired back. These two men got caught in the crossfire and died,” he added. A policeman also suffered an injury.

As for the three killers, one of them has been identified as Shakti, police have said.

A high-profile killing

The murder victim, Sanjay Verma had started out with brother Jagat Verma as tailors known for precise fitting, making them favourites of local leaders and rich men who were particular about their crisp white kurta-pajamas.

Politicians from across political lines patronised the shop, which grew into a massive showroom that sold fabric and designed suits, besides keeping its USP of kurta-pajamas intact.

Back in the late 1990s, the opening of their upgraded shop made regional headlines as the wrestler Dalip Singh – later known as ‘The Great Khali’ – was invited for the ribbon-cutting.

On Monday, after the murder, a social media post had also gone viral in which a man claiming to be a gangster claimed responsibility — fueling speculation that it was an extortion-related hit. But police said that was likely a diversionary tactic.

‘New normal’

Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar, who is a former MLA from Abohar, termed it part of a dangerous trend.

"This has become the new normal in Punjab... Abohar is the symbol of peace and harmony in Punjab... People from Delhi are ruling Punjab, who don't know anything about the state," he said in social media posts. His ‘people from Delhi’ dig was apparently directed at the state's ruling AAP and CM Bhagwant Mann allegedly working under the thumb of the party's central leadership, including convener Arvind Kejriwal.

State AAP chief Aman Arora expressed condolences and met the bereaved family. "I will ensure that the culprits will not be spared," he said.

The murder comes within days of top Punjabi actor Tania's father being attacked by two gunmen at his clinic in Moga district, in another case purportedly linked to extortion.