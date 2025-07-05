Punjabi actor Tania's dad shot at in Moga, attackers came posing as patients to his clinic

Punjabi actor Tania's stepfather, who is a doctor, was shot at by two men in Punjab's Moga district by two men who came to his clinic in Kot Ise Khan on Friday afternoon, reports said. He is in hospital and reported to be in a stable condition for now. Tania is considered among the top stars of the Punjabi film industry.(Instagram/@taniazworld)

Investigators said the criminals even got Dr Aniljit Kamboj to examine them before they pulled out a gun and fired at least two shots at him.

Moga district police chief, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajay Gandhi, said the bullets hit him on the chest and in the arm. “He remains hospitalised and doctors attending to him termed his condition as stable. We are working to ascertain the cause behind the crime,” said the SSP.

Victim Dr Aniljit Kamboj's clinic in Kot Ise Khan town of Punjab's Moga district.(HT Photo)

Investigators said after the attack, the assailants sped away on a motorcycle. They had been spotted moving around the clinic before the crime, the probe has revealed.

"We're investigating all possible angles, including extortion threats." the SSP was further quoted as saying.

One of the Stories on Tania's official Instagram handle read: “… this is an extremely critical and emotional time for her and her family. We kindly request the media to respect their privacy… and refrain from speculation or creating stories around the situation.”