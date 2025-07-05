Ludhiana: Moga woman caught with 255-gm drugs

A Moga-based woman was arrested on the charges of drug smuggling after she was caught carrying 255-gm heroin on Thursday, police said. The accused has been identified as Amandeep Kaur alias Amne, a resident of Thathi Bhai village in Moga district. The accused has been identified as Amandeep Kaur alias Amne, a resident of Thathi Bhai village in Moga district. (HT Photo)

According to Varinder Singh Khosa, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Dakha, the arrest took place when a police team was heading towards Hissowal toll plaza for routine patrolling. They noticed a suspicious woman standing near the bridge on the main GT Road, close to the Budhel power grid. On spotting the police vehicle, the woman threw away a black envelope and tried to flee.

She was apprehended after the cops checked the packet that had 255-gm heroin in it.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act at the Sudhar police station. Police officials further noted that the accused was produced in court, after which police remand was obtained for further investigation.