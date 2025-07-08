‘New normal in Punjab’: BJP slams AAP-led government over businessman's murder

Prominent businessman Sanjay Verma was shot dead by three unidentified assailants in Abohar under Punjab's Fazilka district on Monday, police said. People from Delhi are ruling Punjab, who don't know anything about the state, said Jakhar.(PTI file)

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Ferozepur Range, Harmanbir Singh Gill, said the police are investigating the murder from multiple angles.

"Sanjay, a clothing showroom owner, was shot and died around 10 am today (Monday). We are investigating from multiple angles, have solid leads, and will soon trace the criminals involved... We have found 4 shells of gunshots with two different bores. We are investigating modus operandi...," he added.

DIG Gill also revealed that a social media post has surfaced, in which someone has claimed responsibility for the killing.

"Someone took responsibility by posting a post. However, we will investigate whether this was done to confuse us... Initial investigation suggests three people were on a motorcycle; an update on their involvement will follow. CCTV footage and other materials assist us in solving the case," he added.

A FIR has been registered with murder charges against unknown persons, and further investigations are underway.

The brutal murder has triggered strong reactions from the BJP.

Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar blamed the ruling AAP government for the rising crime in the state.

"This has become the new normal in Punjab...Abohar is the symbol of peace and harmony in Punjab...There is no law and order situation in Punjab...People from Delhi are ruling Punjab, who don't know anything about the state..."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president Aman Arora expressed condolences and met the bereaved family.

"An unfortunate incident took place in Abohar, businessman Sanjay Verma was brutally murdered...I met the family members of businessman Sanjay Verma...I ensure that the culprits will not be spared," Arora stated.