Punjab Minister highlights 780 cr health infra loss due to floods, seeks funds

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the flood-affected areas of Punjab, Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh on Monday laid bare the catastrophic damage inflicted by the recent floods on the state's critical healthcare infrastructure, with initial estimates pegging the losses at a staggering ₹780 crores. Amritsar: Residents of a flood-affected area being provided relief material, at Ajnala(PTI)

While addressing the media at Punjab Bhawan, Balbir Singh stated that the deluge has dealt a crippling blow to the state's public health system, severely damaging healthcare facilities across the state.

The Health Minister informed that the floods have destroyed medicines worth ₹130 crores, besides 1,280 dispensaries and health & wellness centres, 101 community health centres, and 31 out of the state's 41 sub-divisional hospitals were severely damaged, accumulating the initial damages to around ₹780 crores.

"Despite this unprecedented devastation, the Health Department, from the level of Principal Secretary to the ASHA workers, have been serving relentlessly in the flood-ravaged areas," he said, adding, "Our Medical teams have been using every possible way, whether it's ambulance or boats or helicopters to provide medical aid to the needy people."

Balbir Singh disclosed that he has already written to the Union Health Minister, JP Nadda, detailing the devastating impact and seeking immediate financial assistance for the health sector. He now makes a direct appeal to the Prime Minister, who is scheduled to visit Punjab on Tuesday.

"The backbone of Punjab's rural and urban healthcare has been broken. This is not just about buildings; it is about the loss of life-saving equipment, essential medicines, and the facilities where millions of Punjabis seek care. We welcome the Prime Minister's visit, but we need more than solidarity; we need substantial support. We urgently require central assistance of at least ₹20,000 crores to rebuild the vital infrastructure and comprehensive state recovery," said Balbir Singh.

The Health Minister has also reinforced the state government's demand for an immediate release of ₹60,000 crore in funds stalled by the Centre, crucial for the overall recovery of Punjab's flood-battered economy. He emphasised that a robust health system is fundamental to a recovering population and a reviving economy.

Balbir Singh also questioned the "myopic vision" of the Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and urged the Prime Minister to take a broader, more compassionate view of Punjab's plight, stressing that the people need concrete action and urgent funds, not just token gestures.

Reaffirming the government's commitment, Balbir Singh stated that the AAP-led Punjab Government is standing firm with the people during this crisis and will continue to advocate at the highest levels to secure the necessary relief and assistance to rebuild a stronger, more resilient healthcare system for Punjab.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister also thanked the Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) and volunteers for selflessly coming forward and offering enormous support.