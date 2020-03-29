Punjab-origin IT man turns UK cop to help tackle virus

india

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 15:42 IST

London: Special constables or volunteer officers who hold other jobs have joined frontline policing to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic in the UK, including software expert Gautambir Singh Soin in the east Midlands town of Leicester.

Soin is among special constables and recently retired police officials who have answered the call to join the fight against the virus that has claimed over 1,000 lives in the UK, including some of Indian origin in Birmingham and London, among other areas.

The Leicestershire police highlighted Soin’s new role on the frontline after the Boris Johnson government gave the police new powers to ensure social distancing. They deploy what is called the ‘Four Es’ approach: engage, explain, encourage and enforce.

Soin joined following a request from the National Police Chiefs Council to employers to provide paid leave to special constables, who hold the same powers and responsibilities of a full-time officer and manage the role alongside their normal employment.

Soin, who works for communications major Vodafone, said: “I signed up to be a special constable to give a little bit back to my community – and to do my part by helping the people of Leicestershire and Rutland. This global pandemic is a test for us all”.

“I’m proud and honoured to be able to stand alongside Leicestershire Police’s frontline officers to ensure everyone stays safe. I work full-time developing software for Vodafone. They support me with my policing duties where they can.”

Superintendent Adam Slonecki, who oversees the role of the special constables, added: “Our special constables are stepping up to provide vital support at a time when our regular workforce numbers are compromised by the virus”.

“I’m grateful to those people and those businesses who employ special constables across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland for supporting their staff and allowing them to help us at such an unprecedented time”.