Punjab: Sacrilege incident reported in Hoshiarpur village, FIR registered

A sacrilege incident was reported from a village in Hoshiarpur district on Friday, police said. Around 15 'Angs' (pages) of the holy Guru Granth Sahib were found torn inside the Gurdwara in Nurpur Jattan village early on Friday morning.(Representative)

According to Mahilpur police station Station House Officer (SHO) Sub-Inspector Parwinderjit Singh, around 15 'Angs' (pages) of the holy Guru Granth Sahib were found torn inside the Gurdwara in Nurpur Jattan village early on Friday morning.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Mukesh Kumar said a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in connection with the sacrilege.

Kumar said police teams are examining CCTV footage from the gurdwara and surrounding areas to identify the culprits. Further investigations are underway, he added.

Condemning the incident, former MLA and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Surinder Singh Bhulewal Rathan said the act of desecrating the sacred scripture has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

He demanded the arrest of those responsible for the sacrilege at the earliest and strict punishment for them.