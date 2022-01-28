Punjab, UP to see severe cold wave in 24 hrs; rain in Delhi as Feb arrives: IMD

Several states of northwest and central India, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will witness cold to severe cold wave conditions in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted in its latest bulletin. However, the conditions will begin to abate gradually starting January 30.

The Met department has also predicted no change in minimum temperature over the northwest and central parts of India in the next 24 hours, with the same rising by four to six degrees Celsius thereafter. The maximum temperature over these regions is very likely to rise by three to five degrees Celsius till February 2 starting Sunday (January 30) but will again fall thereafter.

Meanwhile, light to widespread rainfall has been forecasted over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi between February 2 and 4.

The latest IMD weather alert comes even as the minimum temperature in few places of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya and central Maharashtra saw departure from the normal by 1.6 to three degrees Celsius on Friday. Delhi's Safdarjung observatory (the official weather recorder of the national capital) recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius on Friday, while the maximum temperature reached 20.6 degrees Celsius, according to IMD data.

Here are the key IMD alerts for cold wave and rainfall till February 5:

Cold wave conditions in isolated regions of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are very likely on January 29. The conditions will, however, abate gradually thereafter. The Met department has forecasted cold to severe cold day conditions over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha (in Maharashtra), and Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours. In these states too, the conditions will commence to abate gradually starting January 30. Meanwhile, similar weather forecast has been made for Odisha on January 29 and 30. Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Uttarakhand and east Uttar Pradesh will witness dense fog conditions in night or morning hours during the next 48 hours, and abate gradually thereafter. Isolated to scattered, light or moderate rainfall is very likely over Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram on January 31 and February 1. These northeastern states are also very likely to witness isolated thunderstorms or lightning during the next 24 hours. Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been forecasted by the IMD to witness isolated light rainfall over the next four days till February 1, while the same weather alert has been issued over coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 48 hours (two days). Owing to the influence of a western disturbance and its “induced cyclonic circulation”, as per the IMD bulletin, fairly widespread to widespread, light to moderate rainfall or snowfall is very likely over western Himalayan region between February 2 and 4. Isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall also very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh on February 3. Surface winds ranging between 15-25kmph have been predicted by the Met department over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi between January 29 and February 1. Scattered to fairly widespread, light or moderate rainfall are also very likely over these states and Union territories (UTs) between February 2 and 4. The confluence between westerlies and easterlies will trigger scattered to fairly widespread, light or moderate rainfall along with isolated hailstorms over Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim and West Bengal on February 3 and 4. The IMD has forecasted the same weather for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Mizoram on February 4 and 5.

