Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.46 °C, check weather forecast for August 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 30, 2024 30.95 °C Heavy intensity rain August 31, 2024 34.31 °C Sky is clear September 1, 2024 36.06 °C Sky is clear September 2, 2024 36.2 °C Sky is clear September 3, 2024 36.94 °C Sky is clear September 4, 2024 37.15 °C Light rain September 5, 2024 37.29 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.45 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.26 °C Light rain Chennai 29.41 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.25 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.51 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 28.39 °C Moderate rain Delhi 29.23 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Punjab today, on August 29, 2024, is 32.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.46 °C and 35.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, August 30, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.05 °C and 31.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.With temperatures ranging between 25.46 °C and 35.52 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 78.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

