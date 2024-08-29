Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.46 °C, check weather forecast for August 29, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on August 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on August 29, 2024, is 32.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.46 °C and 35.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, August 30, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.05 °C and 31.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.46 °C and 35.52 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 78.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 29, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 30, 2024
|30.95 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 31, 2024
|34.31 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 1, 2024
|36.06 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 2, 2024
|36.2 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 3, 2024
|36.94 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 4, 2024
|37.15 °C
|Light rain
|September 5, 2024
|37.29 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
