 Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.46 °C, check weather forecast for August 29, 2024 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.46 °C, check weather forecast for August 29, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 29, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on August 29, 2024 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on August 29, 2024, is 32.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.46 °C and 35.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, August 30, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.05 °C and 31.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.

With temperatures ranging between 25.46 °C and 35.52 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 78.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 30, 2024 30.95 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 31, 2024 34.31 °C Sky is clear
September 1, 2024 36.06 °C Sky is clear
September 2, 2024 36.2 °C Sky is clear
September 3, 2024 36.94 °C Sky is clear
September 4, 2024 37.15 °C Light rain
September 5, 2024 37.29 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on August 29, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.45 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.26 °C Light rain
Chennai 29.41 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 25.25 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.51 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 28.39 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 29.23 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Punjab weather update on August 29, 2024
Punjab weather update on August 29, 2024

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / India News / Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.46 °C, check weather forecast for August 29, 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On