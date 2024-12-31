Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on December 31, 2024 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on December 31, 2024, is 21.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.9 °C and 21.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 07:38 AM and will set at 05:48 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.37 °C and 22.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 1, 2025
|21.00
|Overcast clouds
|January 2, 2025
|21.70
|Overcast clouds
|January 3, 2025
|22.66
|Overcast clouds
|January 4, 2025
|22.73
|Few clouds
|January 5, 2025
|22.49
|Sky is clear
|January 6, 2025
|19.80
|Sky is clear
|January 7, 2025
|15.93
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 31, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
