Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.83 °C, check weather forecast for February 26, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on February 26, 2025 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on February 26, 2025, is 25.22 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.83 °C and 27.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.76 °C and 25.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 63.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 27, 2025
|25.22
|Overcast clouds
|February 28, 2025
|20.28
|Light rain
|March 1, 2025
|16.61
|Light rain
|March 2, 2025
|22.17
|Sky is clear
|March 3, 2025
|25.12
|Sky is clear
|March 4, 2025
|20.86
|Light rain
|March 5, 2025
|23.01
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 26, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.