Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.83 °C, check weather forecast for February 26, 2025

The temperature in Punjab today, on February 26, 2025, is 25.22 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.83 °C and 27.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 06:36 PM. Punjab weather update on February 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.76 °C and 25.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 63.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 27, 2025 25.22 Overcast clouds February 28, 2025 20.28 Light rain March 1, 2025 16.61 Light rain March 2, 2025 22.17 Sky is clear March 3, 2025 25.12 Sky is clear March 4, 2025 20.86 Light rain March 5, 2025 23.01 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 26, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.69 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.02 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 29.05 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 27.92 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.73 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.41 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.82 °C Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



