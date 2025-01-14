Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 14, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on January 14, 2025 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on January 14, 2025, is 21.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.03 °C and 22.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 07:39 AM and will set at 05:59 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.08 °C and 22.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 374.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 15, 2025
|21.28
|Sky is clear
|January 16, 2025
|21.25
|Sky is clear
|January 17, 2025
|22.10
|Sky is clear
|January 18, 2025
|18.94
|Scattered clouds
|January 19, 2025
|20.35
|Overcast clouds
|January 20, 2025
|21.67
|Sky is clear
|January 21, 2025
|22.53
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on January 14, 2025
