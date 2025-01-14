Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 14, 2025

The temperature in Punjab today, on January 14, 2025, is 21.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.03 °C and 22.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 07:39 AM and will set at 05:59 PM. Punjab weather update on January 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.08 °C and 22.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 374.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 15, 2025 21.28 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 21.25 Sky is clear January 17, 2025 22.10 Sky is clear January 18, 2025 18.94 Scattered clouds January 19, 2025 20.35 Overcast clouds January 20, 2025 21.67 Sky is clear January 21, 2025 22.53 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 14, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.54 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 22.14 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.87 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.28 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.82 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 20.81 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.04 °C Few clouds



