Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 10.64 °C, check weather forecast for January 31, 2025

The temperature in Punjab today, on January 31, 2025, is 23.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.64 °C and 24.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 07:33 AM and will set at 06:15 PM. Punjab weather update on January 31, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 1, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.67 °C and 24.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 145.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 1, 2025 23.79 Sky is clear February 2, 2025 23.04 Sky is clear February 3, 2025 24.48 Sky is clear February 4, 2025 22.87 Scattered clouds February 5, 2025 23.11 Sky is clear February 6, 2025 23.36 Sky is clear February 7, 2025 23.00 Few clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on January 31, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.37 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 26.37 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.89 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 27.53 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.65 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.58 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.36 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



