Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.83 °C, check weather forecast for March 15, 2025

The temperature in Punjab today, on March 15, 2025, is 26.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.83 °C and 28.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 06:51 AM and will set at 06:48 PM. Punjab weather update on March 15, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 16, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.97 °C and 30.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 120.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 16, 2025 26.27 Light rain March 17, 2025 28.64 Sky is clear March 18, 2025 30.56 Sky is clear March 19, 2025 31.67 Scattered clouds March 20, 2025 31.47 Overcast clouds March 21, 2025 32.04 Broken clouds March 22, 2025 33.49 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on March 15, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.28 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 33.22 °C Few clouds Chennai 30.56 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 31.32 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 35.81 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 33.92 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.73 °C Broken clouds



