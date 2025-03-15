Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.83 °C, check weather forecast for March 15, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on March 15, 2025 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on March 15, 2025, is 26.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.83 °C and 28.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 06:51 AM and will set at 06:48 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 16, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.97 °C and 30.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 120.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 16, 2025
|26.27
|Light rain
|March 17, 2025
|28.64
|Sky is clear
|March 18, 2025
|30.56
|Sky is clear
|March 19, 2025
|31.67
|Scattered clouds
|March 20, 2025
|31.47
|Overcast clouds
|March 21, 2025
|32.04
|Broken clouds
|March 22, 2025
|33.49
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 15, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.