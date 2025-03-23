Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.03 °C, check weather forecast for March 23, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on March 23, 2025 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on March 23, 2025, is 35.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.03 °C and 37.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 7% and the wind speed is 7 km/h. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 06:53 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, March 24, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.18 °C and 39.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 6%.
With temperatures ranging between 19.03 °C and 37.24 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 152.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 24, 2025
|35.36
|Sky is clear
|March 25, 2025
|37.26
|Broken clouds
|March 26, 2025
|39.00
|Scattered clouds
|March 27, 2025
|35.45
|Sky is clear
|March 28, 2025
|31.54
|Sky is clear
|March 29, 2025
|30.39
|Sky is clear
|March 30, 2025
|32.92
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 23, 2025
