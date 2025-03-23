Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.03 °C, check weather forecast for March 23, 2025

The temperature in Punjab today, on March 23, 2025, is 35.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.03 °C and 37.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 7% and the wind speed is 7 km/h. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 06:53 PM. Punjab weather update on March 23, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 24, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.18 °C and 39.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 6%.

With temperatures ranging between 19.03 °C and 37.24 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 152.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 24, 2025 35.36 Sky is clear March 25, 2025 37.26 Broken clouds March 26, 2025 39.00 Scattered clouds March 27, 2025 35.45 Sky is clear March 28, 2025 31.54 Sky is clear March 29, 2025 30.39 Sky is clear March 30, 2025 32.92 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 23, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.78 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.82 °C Light rain Chennai 29.91 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 29.25 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.15 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.96 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.51 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



