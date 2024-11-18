Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.67 °C, check weather forecast for November 18, 2024
Nov 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on November 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on November 18, 2024, is 24.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.67 °C and 28.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:42 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.46 °C and 29.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 131.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 18, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 19, 2024
|27.17 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 20, 2024
|26.95 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 21, 2024
|27.2 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 22, 2024
|26.98 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 23, 2024
|26.57 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 24, 2024
|26.82 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 25, 2024
|27.06 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
