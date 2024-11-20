Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.52 °C, check weather forecast for November 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 21, 2024 27.03 °C Sky is clear November 22, 2024 27.26 °C Sky is clear November 23, 2024 26.47 °C Scattered clouds November 24, 2024 26.31 °C Sky is clear November 25, 2024 27.17 °C Sky is clear November 26, 2024 27.12 °C Sky is clear November 27, 2024 26.76 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.76 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.97 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.94 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 22.98 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 25.87 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 26.84 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.4 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Punjab today, on November 20, 2024, is 24.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.52 °C and 29.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 07:11 AM and will set at 05:41 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 21, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.74 °C and 29.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 163.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

