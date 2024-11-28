Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.37 °C, check weather forecast for November 28, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on November 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on November 28, 2024, is 23.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.37 °C and 28.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 07:18 AM and will set at 05:39 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, November 29, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.55 °C and 27.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 363.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 28, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 29, 2024
|25.32 °C
|Few clouds
|November 30, 2024
|25.81 °C
|Scattered clouds
|December 1, 2024
|26.46 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 2, 2024
|26.03 °C
|Light rain
|December 3, 2024
|25.32 °C
|Few clouds
|December 4, 2024
|26.06 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 5, 2024
|25.44 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
India News, Weather Today, Latest News
