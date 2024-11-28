Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.37 °C, check weather forecast for November 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 29, 2024 25.32 °C Few clouds November 30, 2024 25.81 °C Scattered clouds December 1, 2024 26.46 °C Sky is clear December 2, 2024 26.03 °C Light rain December 3, 2024 25.32 °C Few clouds December 4, 2024 26.06 °C Sky is clear December 5, 2024 25.44 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.84 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 25.35 °C Broken clouds Chennai 23.67 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.3 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 24.4 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 26.81 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.82 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Punjab today, on November 28, 2024, is 23.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.37 °C and 28.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 07:18 AM and will set at 05:39 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, November 29, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.55 °C and 27.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 363.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 28, 2024

