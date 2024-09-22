Menu Explore
Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.0 °C, check weather forecast for September 22, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on September 22, 2024 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on September 22, 2024, is 40.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.0 °C and 42.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, September 23, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.64 °C and 44.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

With temperatures ranging between 29.0 °C and 42.25 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 150.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 23, 2024 43.33 °C Sky is clear
September 24, 2024 44.39 °C Sky is clear
September 25, 2024 41.77 °C Sky is clear
September 26, 2024 41.52 °C Sky is clear
September 27, 2024 40.06 °C Sky is clear
September 28, 2024 34.26 °C Light rain
September 29, 2024 35.32 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on September 22, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.79 °C Light rain
Kolkata 32.99 °C Light rain
Chennai 32.26 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 24.14 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 30.21 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 31.92 °C Light rain
Delhi 35.08 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Punjab weather update on September 22, 2024
Punjab weather update on September 22, 2024

India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
