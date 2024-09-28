Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.88 °C, check weather forecast for September 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 29, 2024 35.23 °C Light rain September 30, 2024 37.9 °C Light rain October 1, 2024 39.07 °C Sky is clear October 2, 2024 37.55 °C Sky is clear October 3, 2024 38.64 °C Sky is clear October 4, 2024 38.48 °C Sky is clear October 5, 2024 39.65 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.99 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.51 °C Light rain Chennai 29.63 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.73 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.1 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 26.02 °C Moderate rain Delhi 26.56 °C Overcast clouds

The temperature in Punjab today, on September 28, 2024, is 39.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.88 °C and 41.8 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 29, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.59 °C and 36.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.With temperatures ranging between 25.88 °C and 41.8 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 103.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

