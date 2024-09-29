Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.82 °C, check weather forecast for September 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 30, 2024 40.34 °C Sky is clear October 1, 2024 41.38 °C Sky is clear October 2, 2024 39.42 °C Sky is clear October 3, 2024 40.12 °C Sky is clear October 4, 2024 38.61 °C Sky is clear October 5, 2024 39.96 °C Sky is clear October 6, 2024 39.09 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.5 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.88 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.81 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.99 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.68 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 27.84 °C Moderate rain Delhi 28.39 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Punjab today, on September 29, 2024, is 38.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.82 °C and 40.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 06:33 AM and will set at 06:28 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 30, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.79 °C and 41.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.With temperatures ranging between 26.82 °C and 40.74 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 97.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

