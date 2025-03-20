‘Punjab will avenge this backstabbing’: Congress slams CM Mann over farmers protest

After police removed protesting farmers from the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Thursday slammed Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and said that the people of the state will avenge this "backstabbing." Congress leader Supriya Shrinate.(PTI)

"AAP showed its true character yesterday. We should not forget that Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi government was the first state government to pass the three black laws. It is unbelievable that a party that calls itself a party born out of a movement would resort to ending the farmers' movement in this manner. Punjab will definitely take revenge for this backstabbing," Shrinate told ANI.

The leader of the Opposition in Punjab assembly, Pratap Singh Bajwa said that this was expected from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party are "two sides of the same coin."

"This was expected from Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Why did they (AAP government) betray the farmers? On one hand, they called the farmers for a meeting and then they detained the farmers. BJP and AAP are two sides of the same coin also the Haryana government has started evacuating the borders. They want to ensure that party candidate for Ludhiana West bye-election Sanjeev Arora wins the election so that Arvind Kejriwal can become a Rajya Sabha member," Bajwa told ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, farmers united under the banners of the All India Kisan Sabha and Bharatiya Kisan Union, staged a protest march to the residence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Karnal.

This came after Punjab Police on Wednesday removed farmers from the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border who were protesting over various demands.

Police also removed temporary structures erected by farmers at the protest site. Several farmer leaders, including farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on an indefinite fast, and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarvan Singh Pandher, were detained by the Police.

Reacting to this, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that the action was taken as they want to open Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

Speaking to ANI, Cheema asserted that the farmers should stage a protest in Delhi or somewhere else as their demands are against the Central government.

"The AAP government and the people of Punjab stood with the farmers when they protested against the three black laws. The demands of the farmers are against the Central government. It has been more than a year and the Shambhu and Khanauri borders are closed. The traders, youths of Punjab are very upset. When the traders will do business, the youth will get employment and they will stay away from drugs," he said.

"Today's action has been taken because we want the youth of Punjab to get employment. We want to open Shambhu and Khanauri borders. The demands of the farmers are against the Central government and they should stage a protest in Delhi or somewhere else but should not block the roads of Punjab," Harpal Cheema said.