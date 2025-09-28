Search
Sun, Sept 28, 2025
How is Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, critically injured in bike crash, doing now? Hospital shares details

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 28, 2025 03:41 pm IST

Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda, 35, who was grievously injured in a motorcycle accident near Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, remains in a critical condition at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. He is still on ventilator or life-support system.

Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda, 35, was critically injured in a road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday. (Insta)

“He is under close monitoring and management by the multidisciplinary team comprising Neurosurgery and Critical Care specialists,” a hospital statement read.

He suffered head and spine injuries in the crash on Saturday.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is also scheduled to visit the hospital to enquire about Jawanda's health.

According to police, Jawanda's motorcycle collided with stray cattle on the road, leading to the mishap.

Known for hit tracks like ‘Surname’, ‘Kamla’ and ‘Sardari’, Rajvir Jawanda has also worked in Punjabi films, such as ‘Jind Jaan’ and ‘Kaka Ji’.

A resident of Sector 71 in Mohali, he is married.

He is an avid biker and would routinely go for rides in the hills near the Chandigarh-Mohali-Panchkula tricity.

According to his bio on Apple Music, Jawanda abandoned his first career choice of becoming a police officer in order to pursue an artistic career.

He has a YouTube channel with nearly a million subscribers, and has an Instagram account with 2 million followers. A day before his accident, Jawanda posted a video of himself with the song ‘Tu Dis Painda’.

