Punjab AQI likely to worsen as stubble burning continues

The number of reported instances of wheat stubble burning across Punjab are nearing 9,000 in the ongoing wheat harvest season, official data showed, giving the state an uncharacteristic rise in pollution levels during peak summer. A total 8,740 incidents of farm fires were reported this rabi season in Punjab as of Sunday. (HT photo)

As per data furnished by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), a total 8,740 incidents of farm fires were reported this Rabi season as of Sunday. These fires, officials said, have sent pollution levels rising in several areas. The increasing incidents of farm fires have become a concern for the PPCB and the state agriculture department, as stubble burning is not only causing pollution, but the wheat straw which can be used as fodder for milch animals is being wasted, a PPCB official said.

This year, however, the number of farm fires has seen a drop. In 2022, the number of farm fires reported till May 12 (the latest data for which is available) stood at 13,558. This year, 8,740 farm fires were recorded between April 1 and May 14, said PPCB.

A farmer from Bathinda’s Bajak village, Baldev Singh, said that while the process of setting the stubs on fire can be easily avoided, most farmers lack the resources. “The government should support farmers to mitigate the problem,” he said.

Meanwhile, the air quality index across Punjab worsened in the last week, data showed.

At the start of May, AQI levels in Ludhiana were 100 (in the ‘satisfactory’ zone), but after May 7, there has been a clear upward trend. In Amritsar, the AQI jumped from 120 on May 8 to 220 (in the poor zone) on May 11.