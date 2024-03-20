Pure data on ‘Pure Veg’: A look at how India eats
Mar 20, 2024 09:59 PM IST
.
Zomato’s green-themed “Pure Veg” delivery fleets announcement, made with much fanfare by CEO Deepinder Goyal, was tweaked a few hours later to ensure “the fleet meant for vegetarian orders will not be identifiable on the ground”, after the idea was pilloried by several people on social media.
Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
Get Current Updates on Election 2024, India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Get Current Updates on Election 2024, India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Share this article