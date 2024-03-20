Pure data on ‘Pure Veg’: A look at how India eats

Zomato’s green-themed “Pure Veg” delivery fleets announcement, made with much fanfare by CEO Deepinder Goyal, was tweaked a few hours later to ensure “the fleet meant for vegetarian orders will not be identifiable on the ground”, after the idea was pilloried by several people on social media.

Just about 37% and 40% of all Indian vegetarians said they would “ever eat food in a restaurant that serves both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food”(iStock/File Photo)