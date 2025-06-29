Jagannath Rath Yatra: 3 killed, several injured in stampede near Gundicha temple In Odisha's Puri

Three people were killed, and over 50 sustained injuries in a stampede at Saradhabali, near the Gundicha temple in Odisha's Puri early Sunday morning. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, with six of them being in critical condition.(PTI)

The incident took place at around 4 am when hundreds of devotees had gathered near the temple, PTI quoted Puri District Collector Siddharth S Swain as saying.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are receving treatment, with the condition of six of them being critical.

The deceased have been identified as Pravati Das (52) of Balipatna, Basanti Sahu (42) of Godabhanga and Premakanta Mohanty (78) of Bhubaneswar. An investigation into the incident is underway.

The husband of one of the victims who lost her life alleged that no officials had responded when the incident occurred. “When this incident happened, no one responded, neither the fire officials, nor the rescue team, nor the hospital team,” the man told ANI.

Another resident of Puri, who was allegedly at the temple till 3 am in the morning, said the management was “not good”. Swadhin Kumar Panda told ANI that a new way had been made for the VIPs to enter the temple, and that the common people were being asked to exit from a distance. "People started exiting from the entrance itself, which increased the crowd," Panda said.

He alleged that the traffic management was also an issue, saying many vehicles with unauthorised passes had come near the temple. Panda claimed that the Odisha administration was responsible for the incident.

The Rath Yatra in Puri commenced on Friday. During the annual Yatra, three grand chariots with the idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Shubhadra are drawn by devotees from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.

The deities will stay at the Gundicha Temple for a week before returning back to the Jagannath Temple on July 1, when the Yatra will conclude.