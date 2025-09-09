Purnea Airport to open Sept 15; IndiGo, Star Air to launch flights to two cities

Purnia: IndiGo and Star Air have announced the launch of direct flights from Purnea Airport to Bengal’s Kolkata and Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, respectively, on September 15 — the day the airport will be formally inaugurated under the Centre’s UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) regional connectivity scheme. The Bihar government had announced plans to develop 15 airports to boost air connectivity in the state at an estimated cost of ₹ 11,500 lakh, according to the budget presented in the assembly in March. (Representative photo)

The Bihar government had announced plans to develop 15 airports — a significant increase from the current three — to boost air connectivity in the state at an estimated cost of ₹11,500 lakh, according to the budget presented in the assembly in March. Deputy chief minister Samrat Chaudhary had said the Purnea airport, a defence airbase, was expected to begin commercial flight operations within three months after the completion of the makeshift terminal building.

Also Read: Centre blames Bihar for delay in Purnia airport work

In a statement issued on Tuesday, IndiGo said the airline will operate thrice-weekly flights — on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays — with its ATR (Regional Transport Airplanes) aircraft. This makes IndiGo the first airline to begin commercial operations from Purnea, a significant step in boosting regional air connectivity in Bihar after Patna, Gaya, and Darbhanga.

“We are proud to further strengthen regional connectivity with the addition of Purnea to our network. An emerging centre for trade and industry, Purnea will now have direct flights to Kolkata. Purnea is preparing for the commercial launch of its airport under the UDAN scheme. The introduction of air travel will strengthen the region’s infrastructure to support its agriculture and food processing sector as well,” head of sales at IndiGo Vinay Malhotra said.

Also Read: Purnia airport: ‘North-south’ feud holds up construction

According to the schedule, Flight 6E 7924 will depart from Kolkata at 12:30 pm and land in Purnea at 1:40 pm; and the return flight 6E 7925 will depart Purnea at 2:30 pm and arrive in Kolkata at 3:40 pm.

Star Air has also announced its inaugural flight service between Ahmedabad and Purnea on September 15, operating thrice a week.

The existing Indian Air Force airbase at Chunapur, 10 km from Purnea town, was built soon after the Indo-China war in 1962. In 1976, air services began for civilians but were discontinued in 1978. In 2012, flight services between Purnea and Patna, and Purnea and Kolkata, were started but discontinued after one year.