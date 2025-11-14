Purnia election result LIVE: ECI begins counting of votes
Purnia election result LIVE: Purnia assembly constituency voted during the second phase on November 11. 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency.
Purnia election result LIVE: The Election Commission will declare the Bihar Election Result 2025 today, November 14, 2025. The counting of votes begins. The results will be announced for 243 assembly seats. The state witnessed the polling for the Bihar assembly elections 2025 in two phases in November. The first phase of voting was held on November 6, covering 121 constituencies across 18 districts in the state. The second phase of voting was held on November 11 for the remaining 122 constituencies across 20 districts, which includes Purnia....Read More
Purnia is the fourth-largest city in the state, situated near the confluence of the Kosi and Mahananda rivers. In 2020, Vijay Kumar Khemka of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat, defeating Indu Sinha of the Indian National Congress(INC).
This year a total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency- Aditya Lal (AAP), Jitendra Kumar (INC), Rajiv Kumar Roy (BSP), Vijay Kumar Khemka (BJP), Santosh Kumar Singh (JSP), Ajay Swarn (Independent), Aslam Azad (Independent), Kaneez Katma (Independent) and Lakhendar Sah (Independent).
In these assembly elections, the ruling NDA comprising the BJP, JD(U), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and smaller parties, has 132 MLAs. The RJD has 75 MLAs, the Congress has 19 MLAs, and the CPI(ML)-Liberation has 12.
The newly launched Jan Suraaj Party, JSP of Prashant Kishor, is also contesting the state elections for the first time.
Purnia election result LIVE: Number of MLAs
Purnia election result LIVE: Vijay Kumar Khemka won 2020 elections
Purnia election result LIVE: In the 2020 assembly elections, the NDA, led by the BJP and JD(U), had retained power with 125 seats, which was just above the majority mark of 122. Vijay Kumar Khemka of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the Purnia constituency seat in the 2020 assembly elections.
Purnia election result LIVE: Counting begins
Purnia election result LIVE: The counting of votes has started by Election Commission of India.
Purnia election result LIVE: Two phases of voting this year
Purnia election result LIVE: On November 6, the first phase of voting was conducted. The first phase covered constituencies across 18 districts across the state. On November 11, the second phase of voting was concluded. Voting was held for a total of 122 constituents across 20 districts.
Purnia election result LIVE: When will vote counting begin?
Purnia election result LIVE: ECI to announce election results today
