Purnia election result LIVE: ECI begins counting of votes

Purnia is the fourth-largest city in the state, situated near the confluence of the Kosi and Mahananda rivers. In 2020, Vijay Kumar Khemka of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat, defeating Indu Sinha of the Indian National Congress(INC).

This year a total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency- Aditya Lal (AAP), Jitendra Kumar (INC), Rajiv Kumar Roy (BSP), Vijay Kumar Khemka (BJP), Santosh Kumar Singh (JSP), Ajay Swarn (Independent), Aslam Azad (Independent), Kaneez Katma (Independent) and Lakhendar Sah (Independent).

In these assembly elections, the ruling NDA comprising the BJP, JD(U), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and smaller parties, has 132 MLAs. The RJD has 75 MLAs, the Congress has 19 MLAs, and the CPI(ML)-Liberation has 12.

The newly launched Jan Suraaj Party, JSP of Prashant Kishor, is also contesting the state elections for the first time.