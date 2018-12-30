Purvanchal VC cries foul after ‘murder’ advice to students goes viral

The vice chancellor of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur, found himself in the eye of the storm on Sunday after he was seen in a video allegedly asking students to beat up the other person if they got into a fight and, if possible, murder that person, instead of coming to him.

As the alleged statement caused an outcry, Professor Rajaram Yadav, the vice chancellor, issued a clarification, blaming the media for distorting his statement. He said: “My statement was intended at motivating students and boosting their confidence. I also tried to inculcate zeal and encouraged them towards their goals. Fighting for one’s right, if he is correct, is not wrong. He should not pull back.”

“I am firm on my stand. I will keep filling fresh zeal in the students to make them brave in order that they can deal with the odds and work hard for achieving their goals,” Yadav denied saying, “Don’t come crying to me. In case of a fight with anyone, beat up him.”

Earlier in the day, Yadav was quoted as telling students at an event at a college in Ghazipur on Friday, “Yuva chhatra wahi hota hai jo chattano me pair marta hai to pani nikalta hai. Chhatra jo apne jeevan me sanklap leta hai aur use pura karta hai usi ko Purvanchal university ka chhatra kahte hai. (Youth student is the one who brings out water just by kicking a rock. The student who fulfils the resolution and imbibes it in his his life, is known as a student of Purvanchal University.)” Continuing his speech, he was quoted as saying that if the students ever get into a fight, they should not get beaten up and go to him, instead, they should beat up the other person and if possible murder that person.

The video of his statement was widely shared on the social media on Saturday and the vice chancellor came in for sharp criticism from political parties. Congress leader Shailendra Singh said, “The post of vice chancellor is a highly respected one. This is an offensive statement. What lesson he wants to give to the students by making such a statement.” Congress leader Ajay Rai said that vice chancellor should be removed.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Manoj Rai Dhupchandi said, “This is highly objectionable comment. Vice chancellor is motivating them for getting into hooliganism.” Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik on Sunday called for an explanation from vice chancellor of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur, Professor Rajaram Yadav, said people familiar with the matter at the Raj Bhawan.

