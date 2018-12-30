‘Kill, don’t come crying to me’: Purvanchal vice chancellor tells students

The vice chancellor of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur, has landed himself in a controversy by asking students to commit murder if they get into a fight.

Addressing students at an event at a college in Ghazipur, Professor Rajaram Yadav, the vice chancellor, said, “Yuwa chahta wahi hota hai jo chattano me pair marta hai to pani nikalta hai. Chhatra jo apne jeevan me sanklap leta hai aur use pura karta hai usi ko Purvanchal university ka chhatra kahte hai. (Youth student is the one who brings out water just by kicking a rock. The student who fulfils the resolution he takes in his life, is known as a student of Purvanchal University.)”

Continuing his speech, he said that if the students ever get into a fight, they should not get beaten up and go to him, instead, they should beat up the other person and if possible murder that person.

“Yadi app Purvanchal University ke chhatra hai to mere paas kabhi rote huye mat anna. Yadi kisi se jhagda ho jay to uski pitai karke ana, bas chale to murder karke ana, uske baad ham dekh lenge (If you are a student of Purvanchal university, don’t come to me crying. If you get into a fight with someone, beat up that person. If possible murder him, we will take care of things after that.)

#WATCH Purvanchal University Vice-Chancellor Raja Ram Yadav at a seminar in the University in Ghazipur: If you’re a student of this University, never come crying to me. If you ever get into a fight, beat them, if possible murder them, we’ll take care of it later. (29.12.18) pic.twitter.com/omFqXN55z9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2018

Prof Yadav’s speech came in for criticism from various political parties.

Congress leader Shailendra Singh said that the position of a vice chancellor is an important one and a person holding such a post should not make such statements. “What lesson does he want to give to the students by making such a statements?,” Singh asked.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Manoj Rai Dhupchandi said, “This is a highly objectionable comment. Vice chancellor motivates students to do well in education. But Purvanchal University VC is motivating them to get into hooliganism. This is very disappointing. Action should be taken against the vice chancellor.”

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 12:14 IST