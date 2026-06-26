‘Pushed’ him to death, screamed ‘help, help’: Siya’s first words after allegedly murdering Ketan

Siya Goyal, 20, and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary, 22, allegedly devised a near-perfect plan to murder her fiancee Ketan Agarwal and passed it off as an accidental death after pushing him from the Lohagad fort in Pune on June 18. However, a few slip-ups gave them away, bringing to limelight the plan and purpose of the murder. Police personnel escort accused Siya to the Lonavala Gramin Police Station for questioning in connection with the Ketan Agarwal death case. (PTI)

As more shocking details of the case emerge, a security guard of the Lohagad fort has revealed more into the case. The guard, Dheeraj Jadhav, was among the first people to respond upon hearing Siya's screams after Ketan, 26, fell from the fort. He informed the police after Siya told him that Ketan had fallen off the fort. She was screaming ‘help, help’, Jadhav said, NDTV reported.

Also read: NCERT Class 9 book adds Emergency, drops Preamble and Secularism

"I came running after hearing screams. I asked Siya Goyal what happened and she said 'yaha se koi gir gaya hai' (someone has fallen off the fort). I immediately informed the police," Jadhav was quoted as saying, adding that he was at his duty point when he heard screaming voices.

He reportedly ran towards the spot where Siya told him that someone had fallen, without giving further details. Following this, he called the police.

The murder case has sent shockwaves across the country with Siya's family also breaking their silence, calling for strict action against the culprits.

Siya's father demands strict punishment against accused Her father Pravin Goyal recalled the close bond they shared, saying he had grown so attached to him that he considered him a son. Speaking about the case, he said the tragedy has shattered everyone involved.

Also read: Indian captain faces 10 years in jail after UK raid on ‘Russian oil tanker’: What's the case?

"Siya never expressed her displeasure about the wedding. Ever since the match was finalised, she's always been happy. She always talked about Ketan. If they (Ketan's parents) had even slightly informed us that something was going wrong, we would have talked to them," he told news agency ANI.

“Let the strictest possible punishment be given to the murderer. From the fort where Ketan fell, the accused, even if it is my own daughter, should be pushed down,” the father said.

Mother says Siya didn't want to go on trek However, her mother has claimed that she was reluctant about going to the Lohagad Fort trek with Ketan a day before he was allegedly killed, saying their conversation about the plan was part of their chat history.

Also read: Death penalty or an ‘encounter’, pleads Mumbai local train stabbing victim Mayank Lohar’s brother

Pooja Goyal, Siya’s mother, said that on the night before the incident, Siya and Ketan had a video call during which they discussed the trek. She said when Ketan’s mother joined the call, Siya told her that she did not want to go for the trek, but Ketan’s mother encouraged her to accompany him.

“This conversation is there in their chats. Siya had said she did not want to go, but Ketan was trying to convince her otherwise,” Pooja said.