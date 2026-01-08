‘Put all men in jail?’: Actor Ramya's sharp take on Supreme Court's ‘can’t read stray dog moods' remark

In a sharp reaction to the top court's observation, actor Ramya said in an Instagram story, “Can't read a man's mind too -- don't know when he will rape/murder, so put all men in jail?!”

In November last year, the top court directed the removal of stray dogs from institutional premises such as hospitals, schools, sports complexes, bus stands, and railway stations, ordering their relocation to designated shelters after due process of sterilisation and vaccination.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, including Justice Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria, was hearing the stray dogs and cattle case.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, for the petitioners, argued that if dogs' space is invaded, they will attack. To this, Justice Vikram Nath responded that it is not just a matter of biting, but also the threat caused by dogs. "How can you identify? Which dog is in what mood in the morning, you don't know," he said.

The top court on Wednesday said that it is not possible to ascertain a dog's mood, in response to those who challenged its order regarding the street dogs' menace, arguing that treating animals with empathy can avert attacks.

Actor-politician Divya Spandana, also known as Ramya, has made a sharp remark on the Supreme Court hearing on the stray dogs matter. She likened the apex court's comment about a dog's mood to men.

This is not the first time that Ramya has made strong remarks in such rows. She has often spoken about issues of social and civic importance.

Ramya previously became the flashpoint of a controversy after she spoke on the Renukaswamy murder case. She reacted to actor Darshan's arrest in the alleged murder case, saying that no one is above the law and adding that one can't go around beating and killing people.

"No one is above the law. No one should take law in to their hands. You don’t go around beating up people and killing them. A simple complaint would suffice whether you believe justice will be served or not," she had posted on Instagram.

She also called for justice for the victim's family in a separate post on a later date.

Following her remarks, Ramya had reportedly received rape and death threats. She had even filed a formal complaint with the Bengaluru police against 43 social media accounts for sending her obscene messages and issuing rape and death threats.

Several arrests were also made in the case, authorities had said.

Stray dogs row The stray dogs matter has sparked several protests across the nation since last year. Even as recently as this past weekend, hundreds of people gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to protest the Supreme Court's order on the removal of stray dogs.

The demonstrations also witnessed the presence of popular musicians Mohit Chauhan and Rahul Ra, who performed at the three-hour-long "Do or Die 'One Day, One Voice, One Cause" protest. They called on people to unite for the protection of stray dogs.

Protestors also argued that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) should be held accountable for failing to control the dog population in the capital, adding that stray dogs should be returned to the place they are picked from for vaccination and sterilisation.

Protestors said that stray dogs were punished for MCD's irresponsible vaccination and sterilisation.

Rahul Ram, who's also a social activist, drew parallels between the top court's ruling on stray dogs and green crackers, saying that both of them lacked proper findings and implementation strategy.