Actor Ramya gets rape, death threats; 2 arrested, 11 more identified: Bengaluru top cop

Two men were arrested by Bengaluru Police for allegedly posting obscene messages and issuing rape and death threats to former Mandya MP and actor Ramya. Two held in Bengaluru for obscene messages, rape and death threats to actor and former MP Ramya.

Bengaluru police commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh on Saturday said the arrests were made following a complaint filed earlier this week by the actor, also known as Divya Spandana.

Addressing a press conference, the police commissioner said, “Eleven more people have been identified for their direct involvement in posting abusive content online and will be arrested soon.”

Ramya had met the police commissioner on July 28 to file a formal complaint against 43 social media accounts for sending her obscene messages and issuing rape and death threats.

The abuse allegedly began after she posted a news report on July 24 regarding the Renukaswamy murder case proceedings in the Supreme Court, in which she called for justice for the victim’s family. Kannada actor Darshan is a prime accused in the case, PTI reported.

Following a verification process, the central crime branch of the Bengaluru police and the social media monitoring team identified 13 accounts actively involved in the abuse, Singh said.

He added that the two arrested men are from neighbouring districts.

When asked whether the accused were fans of actor Darshan, Seemant Kumar Singh said that aspect was still under investigation.

“CCB and cybercrime police are actively working on the case,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ramya took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday to thank Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara, the Bengaluru police commissioner, and the entire CCB team for their prompt response.

“The Bengaluru city police have taken a firm stand against misogynistic aggression. Legal action has been initiated,” she posted.

The message, she added, is clear: “It is difficult to escape the hand of the law when it comes to protecting women’s dignity and ensuring their safety in our city.”

