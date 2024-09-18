Put India’s contribution to emissions in perspective: Bhupender Yadav

Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday called for putting in perspective India’s contribution to emissions, underlining the country should not be viewed as the third or fourth-largest emitter in isolation considering it also accounts for 17% of the world’s population. “This puts things in perspective,” said Yadav in his talk on India’s net zero emissions goal at the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor’s Meet and Expo in Gandhinagar. Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav. (X)

Yadav underlined the needs of developing countries in achieving sustainable development should be a critical component of all talks. He said that a fair assessment of the financial requirement of developing countries and an exact definition of climate finance can help developing countries achieve their development goals. “...we had the global stocktake [in UAE last year]. Now this year, the New Collective Quantified Goal will be considered. It is important that an exact definition of climate finance is agreed upon.”

Yadav said it is also important that countries agree to work together on three fronts related to transforming energy systems, no inequality in climate finance and technology among developed and developing countries, and health, justice, and prosperity needed for all countries. “That is why under the Paris Agreement we have the principle of Common But Differentiated Responsibilities.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India has decided to build its future based on solar, wind, nuclear, and hydro power. Speaking at the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor’s Meet and Expo, he reiterated India’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2070. Modi said concepts like “Green Future” and “Net Zero” were not fancy words but the needs and commitments of the Union and every state government of India. He underlined that India had a valid excuse to stay out of these commitments as a developing economy but did not choose that path.

India updated its nationally determined contribution under the Paris Agreement in August 2022 with quantifiable goals of reducing emissions intensity of its Gross Domestic Product by 45% from 2005 levels and achieving about 50% cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030.