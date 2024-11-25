Put safety first, says AAI chief Vipin Kumar as aviation safety week begins

NEW DELHI: Airports Authority of India (AAI) is observing aviation safety awareness week from November 25 to 29 across all airports and Air Navigation Services (ANS) locations managed by the organisation, it said in a statement on Monday. AAI will undertake employee engagement programmes at the airports and ANS stations (X/AAI_Official)

AAI chairman Vipin Kumar, who took charge last month, stressed the importance of safety in all AAI domains. “Through the safety awareness week, the chairman emphasised AAI’s commitment towards Aviation Safety in coherence with ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) global aviation safety plan. He advised all to put safety first in all walks of life,” an AAI statement said.

“The chairman informed the audience attending the opening ceremony about the criticality of safety awareness in all domains of life with a special emphasis on aviation. He stressed upon continued awareness of AAI employees about safety concerning their domain of operations,” the statement added.

An official said the safety awareness week began with presentations on controlling bird and wildlife menace at airports. “Along with the wildlife management, the focus was also on missed approach ( a procedure where a pilot deliberately decides to discontinue an approach to landing and instead initiates a climb to a safe altitude typically when the landing is considered unsafe),” he said.

The statement said AAI will undertake employee engagement programmes at the airports and ANS stations such as reviewing documents and procedures, mock exercises, and preventive maintenance of facilities.