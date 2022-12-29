'Putin, Biden, Charles discussing who is Uddhav Thackeray': Sanjay Raut's viral speech

A purported speech of Shiv Sena (Uddha Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Joe Biden and King Charles discussing former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is going viral. As seen in the video, he said the three held a video conference in which they also wondered how Uddhav Thackeray is fighting against the Eknath Shinde government. Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky too enquired about Uddhav Thackeray. "They also wondered how come PM Modi never introduced Uddhav Thackeray to them," Sanjay Raut purportedly said in Nagpur.

However, this statement was in jest to Eknath Shinde's earlier statement in which the Maharashtra chief minister had claimed that Bill Clinton enquired about Eknath Shinde. In an event in Nagpur, Eknath Shinde said, "An Indian who lives with Bill Clinton came to me a few months ago. He told me that Bill Clinton asked him who is Eknath Shinde. Bill Clinton asked him how much Eknath Shinde works, when he eats, when he sleeps."

As Maharashtra is fighting the border issue with Karnataka amid the ongoing tussle between the Uddhav and the Eknath Shinde faction, Sanjay Raut's video is viral with BJP workers praising Sanjay Raut's comic sense."Whose comic sense is better Rahul Gandhi or Sanjay Raut?" Uddhav-critic Sameet Thakkar wrote sharing the video clip from ABP Majha.

"Kapil Sharma show has some serious competition," BJP's Priti Gandhi tweeted.

Maharashtra assembly has been witnessing uproar with the opposition protesting against ministers bringing corruption charges against them. Agriculture minuster Abdul Sattar has come under fire after the Bombay high court issued him a notice over the transfer of 37 acres of common village land to an individual in Washim. Similar allegations have been levelled against minister Sanjay Rathod.

