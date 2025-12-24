‘Putin-Zelensky’, ‘historic’: Thackeray cousins estranged no more, how BJP, Sena-UBT, Congress reacted

The alliance for upcoming Maharashtra civic polls by estranged brothers-turned-pally Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray was announced at a grand event on Wednesday, drawing mixed reactions from political parties and a dig by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who likened the “hype created" for the tie-up to Russia-Ukraine ceasefire. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, second from right, with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray, third from right, and others pays tribute to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray before the announcement of the alliance (PTI)

Addressing a joint press conference at Worli in Mumbai on Wednesday, the cousins said their parties - Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) - will contest municipal elections in Mumbai, Nashik and other cities across the state.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations are scheduled to be held on January 15.

The formal announcement of the alliance was made by Raj Thackeray, who declared that the next mayor of Mumbai will be a Marathi.

“Maharashtra was waiting for this moment. I declare that Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS have formed an alliance,” an earlier HT report quoted Raj Thackeray. “Mumbai’s next mayor will be a Marathi person and will be from the Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance,” he said.

Who said what on Thackeray cousins' alliance

On Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS announcing alliance ahead of Maharashtra civic polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the hype was created in a way "as if Russia and Ukraine have come together", and “Zelenskyy and Putin are talking.”

The alliance is between two parties that have lost their identity, Fadnavis said and added that people don't trust them.

"They have lost their vote bank by doing politics of appeasement. Coming together of these two parties will have no impact. Both the parties have joined hands to save their identity. People of Mumbai have seen development work done by us and that is why Mumbai is with us and will remain so. Mahayuti will win Mumbai," Fadnavis said, speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

Fadnavis also said that the cousins coming together won't have much impact, "the ruling alliance will win municipal corporation polls".

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said the mood is “euphoric”, the “atmosphere is energetic and enthusiastic because this is something people were hoping would happen.”

Today that wish has come true, Chaturvedi said, adding that both leaders would share the stage and fight this battle together and terming the event as “historic”.

"The two of them coming together will have a significant impact. I call it a historic day that will change the trajectory of governance in Mumbai and Maharashtra. We will continue to keep people’s issues at the forefront, and we hope that the people who have shown faith in us and entrusted us with the responsibility of running the BMC will continue to support us,” she said.

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said the Congress remains firmly committed to the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) and the INDIA bloc, even as he welcomed any political understanding between the Thackeray brothers in Mumbai.

"When one family unites and contests elections together, we have no reason to feel upset. We congratulate them and wish them success," he said.

"But remember, Congress has never been inclined to align with MNS. Our consistent position has always been to stand with Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar yesterday, and the same remains today," he added.