‘As if Russia, Ukraine came together’: Fadnavis' jibe after Thackeray cousins reunite ahead of civic polls

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said an alliance between the Thackeray cousins for the Maharashtra civic polls will not have an impact on the local body polls. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reacted after Uddhav and Raj Thackeray reunited for civic polls.(ANI)

Reacting to the alliance of the two cousins coming together, Fadnavis told reporters, “The hype is being created in such a way as if Russia and Ukraine have come together... and Zelenskyy and Putin are talking.”

Fadnavis said that the Thackeray brothers have come together for their fight for existence, adding that Marathi manoos will vote for Mahayuti.

“The alliance is between two parties that have lost their identity. People don't trust them. They have lost their vote bank by doing politics of appeasement. Coming together of these two parties will have no impact. Both the parties have joined hands to save their identity. People of Mumbai have seen development work done by us and that is why Mumbai is with us and will remain so. Mahayuti will win Mumbai,” the Maharashtra chief minister said.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray announced an alliance for the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

The cousins addressed a joint briefing in Mumbai where Uddhav said the two parties have come together to stay together. The cousins said they have united for the cause of ‘Marathi manoos’ and Maharashtra.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Mumbai, Nashik and other cities are scheduled to be held on January 15. The civil polls to the BMC are seen as the most crucial for the alliance, as the undivided Shiv Sena ruled the BMC for three decades.